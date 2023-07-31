Kampala man faces prison over rejected love advances

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Unrequited love. We’ve all been there, haven’t we? I know most certainly have and the hope for requited love drives many to ridiculous extremes, sometimes.

As Elle Newmark in The Book of Unholy Mischief says: “…unrequited love does not die; it’s only beaten down to a secret place where it hides, curled and wounded.”

However, Faizo Kasirye, 26, a bricklayer, refused to let his love be beaten down to a secret place after allegedly being rejected by a married woman he had been dating for a while. Kasirye attempted suicide and is now facing prison time over attempted suicide.

The resident of Kazinga-Nsumbi, Nansana in Wakiso district, who is receiving treatment at Mulago Hospital in Kampala, is said to have been saved by Kyebando Police after allegedly setting himself on fire with paraffin after being rejected by a married woman and mother of three, Nally Namakula.

Addressing the weekly joint security briefing at the Police headquarters at Naguru in Kampala on Monday, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said Kasirye is being guarded by the territorial Police in Kampala Metropolitan North and Nansana Division and will be arraigned in court as soon as he is discharged from hospital.

The facts gathered indicate that Kasirye had been stalking Namakula for several years, with the full knowledge that she is married to Michael Ssenabulya.

It is alleged that on July 23, 2023, at about 11:00pm, his advances were again rejected by Namakula, who was in the company of her other two friends, at Meeting Point Bar, Kamukamu where they had gone to watch a music show.

“After the show, the woman boarded a bodaboda at about 2:00pm and returned to her home,” he added.

Enanga said surprisingly, the following day (July 24, 2023), residents found that Kasirye had poured on himself paraffin and set himself on fire, to kill himself because Namakula had rejected his love.

“The whole body got burnt and the body skin fully peeled off. He was rescued by Kyebando Police who took him to Mulago Hospital,” he added.

Enanga said they discourage such acts of persons attempting to commit suicide over a love rejection or recent breakup.

“The emotions can be tough to take when you are feeling lonely. It’s better to recognise that your life is precious and more worthy than any relationship. You can, therefore, help yourself by taking control of your emotions and finding ways to heal,” he added.