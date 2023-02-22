Kampala –Kigali Fashion Week to awaken fashion across borders

By Ivan Kabuye

For the first time ever, the two countries Uganda and Rwanda are coming together for one cause and that is fashion.

During the press conference that was held at Pearl of Africa Hotel on Tuesday, a lot of Fashion designers and organizers promised Ugandans to showcase what they called the best of the best in terms of fashion.

They promised Fashion lovers to expect new fashion designs, and trends and also to see new faces in the fashion industry that are yet to take over the industry with their amazing designs and new technology displaying new collections.

Models show casing what will be happening on the runway at the Kampala –Kigali Fashion week press conference at pearl Hotel on Tuesday 21st February 2023. Photo by Ivan kabuye

Qristian Kakooza of the Dynasty empire who is in charge of the production of the event said that Ugandans should expect the unusual especially when it comes to the red carpet.

Kakooza further said that there will be no Red Carpet at the Kigali – Kampala Fashion week but it’s going to be a blue carpet instead.

He went ahead to assure the Fashion reveller that there will be lots of entertainment from the live band and also a surprise of artists. It is under the theme development, integration, diversity, and inclusion.

Some of the Designers, Hair dressers, Models among others attending the Kampala –Kigali Fashion week at Pearl of Africa Hotel on Tuesday 21st February 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

Among the new designers to showcase include Siginiture, Quiza, and Vinn wear among others.

The Kigali –Kampala Fashion week’s major objective is to bring the two countries together so that they develop fashion since they share almost the same diversity when it comes to culture.

“Kampala is a sweet city, vibrant with active designers who are hungry to learn and also do their best for the love of the Fashion industry in Uganda, hence this is the better way to create connection and bond since we are close to each other”. Says John Bynyeshuli CEO of Kigali Fashion week.

The Kampala –Kigali Fashion week is due to take place on Friday 24th February 2023 at Pearl of Africa Hotel Nakasero.