Kampala hotel proprietor dies in car crash on Northern Bypass

By Adam Gule

Kira Road Police are investigating a car crash that claimed the life of hotel proprietor Yada Pontious Alokore, 55, on Tuesday, December 13, on the Northern Bypass in Kampala.

Yada was the owner of Hotel Eleanorah in Kampala and Skypa Hotel in Yumbe district.

The incident, which is believed to have happened in the wee hours, involved a silver Toyota Hilux: UBJ 480H and a white Tata lorry: UAT 954A, which was laden with logs.

Kampala metropolitan area Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the lorry had parked on the road and it is alleged that it had run out of fuel.

He said the driver of the double cabin Hilux rammed into the lorry from behind and died instantly from the injuries sustained.

Yada’s elder brother, Dr Pascal Pavuga, said Yada had left Yumbe on Monday and was heading to Kampala from where he planned to proceed to Tororo, where he has a primary and nursery school.

“I was with him at home and he left alone in his vehicle going to Kampala, I know he travelled the long way alone and he could have been tired,” he said.

Brief fact file

Yada worked as an assistant engineering officer in Kitgum district before joining the Uganda National Roads Authority’s bridges department. He resigned from his position and later joined business.

His body was taken to the City Mortuary in Mulago for a post-mortem examination.