Kampala-Gulu highway accident victims identified

By Stuart Yiga

The Police have identified those who perished in the nasty accident which occurred at Adebe trading centre on January 6, 2023.

North Kyoga Police Spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema has identified the deceased as; Simon Peter Obwona, 34, from Kitgum; Richard Kumakech, 38, from Gulu; James Otto, 35, from Kitgum; Prossy Aloyo Prossy, 39, from Gulu; Stacy Amaro Rwot, nine-month-old baby to Aloyo Prossy from Gulu; Getu Akongo, 45, from Busia and Tonny Ntesibe, 28, from Masaka.

Others are Ndunkan Lakisa, 22, from Kitgumba Kiryandongo; Joseburd Ivan Ndungo, 29, from Nyabogando Bwera in Kasese; Ambrose Owiny Ambrose, 20, from Adebe Kamdini; Beatrice Abaja, 26, from Ober Lira-City; Ibrahim Fadulu, 29, from Iganga; Deborah Ogwenge, 28, from Butaleja and Bonny Obuki Bonny, 34, from Acekelele Oyam.

The Police say three other bodies have not yet been claimed, therefore, not yet identified and are still in Anyeke Health IV Mortuary.

“In the hospital, we have 20 injured who are still being treated by the medics,” the Police added.