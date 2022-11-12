Kampala crowns Beenie Man biggest dancehall star

By Nicholas Oneal

Ugandan fans are typical. When a concert is scheduled for Lugogo Cricket Oval, the fixation is about crowds. Will they (artiste) fill it to the brim or will they not?

It is so bad that after Beenie Man’s concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval on Friday evening, some people on social media said that Gravity Omutujju is bigger than Beenie Man. Reason, he filled the Oval for his show priced at sh5,000 and yet Beenie Man only had a handful of fans.

Fans react to Beenie Man’s performance on stage. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

For starters, Friday’s concert never had the “ordinary” ticket. It was a VIP and VVIP setting. The cheapest ticket was sh150,000 and the last thing you expected was a full house. When you saw the likes of President Museveni’s young brother Michael Nuwagira a.k.a Toyota bossing the area, sipping on Tequila you got a whiff of the kind of crowd.

Michael Nuwagira, a.k.a Toyota was among those in attendance. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Swangz Avenue backed singers, Azawi, Winnie Nwagi and Vinka might have performed but the rich crowd gave them the audience you spare for karaoke singers in those mushrooming bars in Bwaise and Natete.

At exactly 11 pm, Beenie Man, dressed in all black and a blue blazer hit the stage. It was a non-stop 1-hour performance, which had the crowd rocking with him.

Benon, Azawi, Darous Mugisha and Vampino discuss Beenie Man’s performance. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

He did a string of hits like Girls Dem Sugar, Worl Dance, Rum and Red Bull, King of the Dance Hall, Who Am I, Wickedest Slam, Nuff Gal. These had the likes of Benon and Vampino confessing that Beenie Man is the biggest dancehall star ever.

Revelers having a good time at the Beenie Man concert Lugogo on 11th Nov 2022. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

With four decades under his belt, Beenie Man continues to be a top-tier act in dancehall, a title he has no intention in relinquishing in the near future. The biggest consolation for those who missed the Lugogo performance is that he will make a guest appearance at Club Guvnor later today (Saturday). Only Oxalde’s fans were disappointed as he never stepped on stage for reasons best known to the organizers, Top Boys.

Revellers who occupied the VVIP section wait for Beenie Man’s performance. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Many in attendance enjoyed the King of the Dance hall’s performance. Photo by Nicholas Oneal