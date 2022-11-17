Kampala Central MP results were falsified, says Nyanzi

By Farooq Kasule and Michael Odeng

Kampala Central MP loser Fred Nyanzi has told the court that his rival, Muhammad Nsereko’s victory was based on falsified results.

Nyanzi made the claim as he was being cross-examined by Electoral Commission (EC) lawyer Eric Sabiiti at the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala today, November 17, 2022.

High Court judge Jesse Byaruhanga is presiding over the election petition following the Court of Appeal’s order for a fresh hearing of the petition so that it is determined on its merits.

High court judge Margaret Apiny, who initially heard the petition, dismissed it on the grounds that Nyanzi failed to serve Nsereko as required under the law.

However, upon perusal of the records of the proceedings, justices Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Stephen Musota, and Christopher Gashirabake ordered a retrial of the petition, saying Nyanzi made the required efforts to serve Nsereko, but he dodged him.

Nyanzi told the court that besides falsifying the results, about 2,000 votes were not tallied, which gave him victory.

Nsereko was declared the winner by the EC with 16,998 votes, while Nyanzi came in second with 15,975 votes.

Nyanzi’s arguments

When given the certified copies of the declaration forms for the polling stations, whose results he claimed were falsified, to compare with his, Nyanzi said they matched, though he insisted that he was cheated.

While in his affidavit, Nyanzi claimed that an EC official engaged in ballot stuffing in favour of Nsereko, he failed to name the said official, saying it was his agent who informed him.

Through his lawyer, Justine Semuyaba, Nyanzi is seeking nullification of Nsereko’s victory, arguing that it was not free and fair as there was allegedly non-compliance with the electoral laws.

According to Nyanzi, the election was marred with malpractices and alteration of the results in favor of Nsereko.

Nyanzi contends that some of his agents were coerced to sign the declaration forms while others were chased away.

Dismiss petition

However, Nsereko wants the petition dismissed, saying it lacks merit. Over 20 witnesses have been summoned to testify in the matter, including Nsereko and Doreen Musiime, the returning officer.

Nyanzi is also required to pay sh38.7m to Nsereko arising from a dismissed vote recount case.