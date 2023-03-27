Kampala Car-free Day launched

By Isaac Nuwagaba

The State Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Kyofatogabye Kabuye, on Sunday, March 26, flagged off a team of pedestrians, cyclists, and street workout teams as the first-ever Kampala Car-Free Day was launched.

Kyofatogabye said the day was initiated to address challenges caused by congestion from automobiles in the capital, pointing to the over 120,000 motorcycles and hundreds of old commuter taxis which emit lots of noise and pollution on a daily basis.

“According to the annual crime report of 2022, 1,555 riders and passengers died and 4,335 were seriously injured in road crashes,” the minister said.

State Minister Kyofatogabye Kabuye showing where riders can pack their bicycles free from the interruption of motorcycles and commuter taxis

Kyofatogabye added that the high fatality and injury rates are partly due to a lack of sufficient road safety training.

Over 100 members who took part in the cycling exercise, rode a five-kilometre distance that was led by Kyofatogabye and the commissioner for transport regulation and safety in the works ministry, Winstone Katushabe.

Fun Cyclist Uganda founder Ras B Ssali said cycling is not for fun purposes, but also to raise fitness levels, and mitigate health challenges that come with obesity and poor feeding habits.