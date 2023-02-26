Sunday, February 26, 2023
Home Entertainment Kamo Mphela excites revellers at Neon Street Rave
Entertainment

Kamo Mphela excites revellers at Neon Street Rave

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Yesterday, revelers were treated to a massive perfomance by South Africa’s queen of Amapiano Kamo Mphela.
This was during the first edition of the tusker lite neon street rave that happened at the Lugogo Hockey grounds.
Kamo is known for her dance moves and perfomances on amapiano songs and she indeed didn’t disappoint during her forty five minutes perfomance.

She hit stage at 11pm and performed her hits songs like Dubai, Nkulunkulu and Amanikiniki which got many people off their seats and danced themselves wild. Some revelers spiced up the event by pulling out whistles and singing along to her songs.

Kamo Mphela dares a fan on stage. Photo by Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Ugandans are known to be the life of the party and amidst her perfomance, Kamo paused and thanked Ugandans for loving and knowing how to party hard.

“This is my first time in Uganda and I’m loving it! I’m so happy to be here. You guys have such great vibes,” Kamo said.

Entrance to the event was strictly by invitation and revelers were treated to exclusive snippets of what it means to turn on your lite a campaign that celebrates self-expression, urban culture and creativity.

Mphela put up quite a performance at the Hockey Grounds. Photo: Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The venue was turned into a street rave with different creative spaces like the Glam Avenue for fashion lovers, Drift Avenue for gamers and the Point Yard for basket ballers.

Besides Kamo, Ugandans were also entertained by top Ugandan acts like Mudra, Wonder Jr, Baraka, Bantu Vibes, DJ Ssesse and DJ Alisha and Dance Mamweta. The high end event was hosted by media personalities Aine Dasha, Lynda Ddane, Mc Casmir and Mc Isaac.

The organisers say the Neon Street Rave will be moving to different parts of the country soonest.

