Kafa Coh, The Girl in The Yellow Jumper dominate the iKon awards

By Hussein Kiganda

Doreen Mirembe’s feature film “Kafa Coh” and Uganda’s first movie on Netflix “The Girl In The Yellow Jumper” by Loukman Ali swept the inaugural iKon Awards that were held at Kampala Serena Hotel on March 25, 2023.

“Kafa Coh” rose to five awards namely; Best Director (Mirembe Doreen and Gilbert Lukaliya), Best Film(Doreen Mirembe), Best actress in a supporting role( Rehema Nanfuka), Best Production Design(Rhonnie Nkalubo and Robina Nansubuga) and Best Makeup and Special Effects(Shakirah Kibirige).

“The Girl In The Yellow Jumper” also scooped five awards; Best Director of cinematography(Naizi Nasser), Best Actor in a Leading Role(Michael Wawuyo Jr), Best Editor(Loukman Ali), Best Sound(Quad A), and The Best Visual Effects(Loukman Ali). Loukman Ali also added another ward-Best Short Film for “Sixteen Rounds”.

Some of the winners celebrate at the iKon awards. Courtesy photo.

Other movies that scooped more than one award were; Bedroom Chains by Nisha Kalema with two: Best Costume Designer(Irene Sseremba), and Best Actress in a leading role(Nisha Kalema), Prestige, a TV series by Nathan Magoola with two awards, Best TV Series(Nathan Magoola) and Best Actress in TV series(Sally Elizabeth Bwamimpeke) and a documentary ” Pius” by Brian Mukisa won Best Student Film and Best Documentary.

Other winners were; Cosmos Sserubogo(Best Actor in a supporting role) in Temebe, Mariam Ndagire(Best Screenplay) for My Husband’s Wife, Allan Kutos Latongole(Best Actor in TV series) in Sanyu, Doreen Mirembe(Ikon Fellow of the Year) for the movie Mama Wange, John Winston Katende(Lifetime Achievement Award), Tuyi Mariserena(Best Ikon Rising Star), Maynard Mulindwa(Best Emerging Film) for Foot Wine, and Ashiraf Mulima(Best Animation Film) for No Way Out.