Kadongo Kamu singer Vincent Ssegawa converts to Islam, asks fans to delete his music

By Hussein Kiganda

Former Kadongo Kamu singer Luqman Ssegawa, who used to be called Vincent Ssegawa, has taken a significant step in embracing the principles of Islam.



He has removed all his music from YouTube and requested music stores and media outlets to stop playing his songs.

Ssegawa, who converted to Islam two years ago, has become a devout Muslim and no longer wishes to be associated with the label of a musician.

In a trending TikTok video, Ssegawa also urged his fans to delete his music from their devices, including phones, computers, and memory cards.

He disclosed that his music career only led his fans astray, promoting fornication, adultery, and other sinful behaviour under the guise of entertainment.

Globally, a number of musicians have forsaken their musical careers in a show of respect for the principles of Islam. The musicians include rapper Ruhaan Arshad, Cat Stevens (now Yusuf Islam), Jermaine Jackson (brother to the late King of Pop Michael Jackson) and rapper Bad Boy (now Amir Junaid Muhadith).

Islam and music

The question of whether music is permissible or not in Islam has continuously become a topic of debate among Muslim scholars as more Muslims continue to take on the career or music even in the Arab world.

While the Koran Itself does not explicitly mention music, some scholars have interpreted the term “idle talk,” which is widely discouraged in Islam, to include music, hence labelling it as being haram (forbidden).

Next to the Koran is the Hadith, sayings of the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW). Several hadiths portray music in an unfavourable light. For instance, one states, “Singing fosters hypocrisy in the heart, just as rain fosters the growth of plants.”

However, there is disagreement over the reliability of these narrations. Another hadith asserts: “There will be people among my Ummah who will consider adultery, silk, alcohol, and musical instruments permissible.”

Yet, once again, the reliability of this particular hadith has been questioned by different scholars.