Friday, August 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Kadongo Kamu singer Vincent Ssegawa converts to Islam, asks fans to delete his music
Top News

Kadongo Kamu singer Vincent Ssegawa converts to Islam, asks fans to delete his music

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Former Kadongo Kamu singer Luqman Ssegawa, who used to be called Vincent Ssegawa, has taken a significant step in embracing the principles of Islam.

He has removed all his music from YouTube and requested music stores and media outlets to stop playing his songs.

Ssegawa, who converted to Islam two years ago, has become a devout Muslim and no longer wishes to be associated with the label of a musician.

In a trending TikTok video, Ssegawa also urged his fans to delete his music from their devices, including phones, computers, and memory cards.

He disclosed that his music career only led his fans astray, promoting fornication, adultery, and other sinful behaviour under the guise of entertainment.

Globally, a number of musicians have forsaken their musical careers in a show of respect for the principles of Islam. The musicians include rapper Ruhaan Arshad, Cat Stevens (now Yusuf Islam), Jermaine Jackson (brother to the late King of Pop Michael Jackson) and rapper Bad Boy (now Amir Junaid Muhadith).

Islam and music

The question of whether music is permissible or not in Islam has continuously become a topic of debate among Muslim scholars as more Muslims continue to take on the career or music even in the Arab world. 

While the Koran Itself does not explicitly mention music, some scholars have interpreted the term “idle talk,” which is widely discouraged in Islam, to include music, hence labelling it as being haram (forbidden).

Next to the Koran is the Hadith, sayings of the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW). Several hadiths portray music in an unfavourable light. For instance, one states, “Singing fosters hypocrisy in the heart, just as rain fosters the growth of plants.”

However, there is disagreement over the reliability of these narrations. Another hadith asserts: “There will be people among my Ummah who will consider adultery, silk, alcohol, and musical instruments permissible.”

Yet, once again, the reliability of this particular hadith has been questioned by different scholars.

You may also like

Desire Luzinda loses cool over daughter’s dating rumours

Gravity carries cane to press conference to ‘discipline provocative journalists’

Clever J goes against police warnings, kicks off concert drive in Owino

Spice Diana denies being a show-off during donation drives

House of Jazz first experience excites revellers at Latitude 0° Hotel

DJ Nimrod on altercation with Sheebah

Salvado cancels ‘Africa Laughs’ show

Phaneroo to attempt Guinness World Record for longest applause

Bobi Wine documentary premieres in US

Martha Mukisa claims she motivated artistes to organise concerts

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.