Kadongo kamu artistes at loggerheads with distribution company

By Hussein Kiganda

Kadongo Kamu artistes have joined forces to fight against exploitation by an online music distribution company known as UgaTunes, which emerged during the lockdown.

The artistes allege that UgaTunes utilized their music as collateral to obtain funds from microfinance institutions, which were supposed to be paid to them as compensation for their music and royalties from online music streaming platforms.

However, the promised payment never materialized, leaving the artists feeling defrauded.

“During the lockdown, when the entire music industry was in disarray due to the cancellation of live shows – our primary source of income – UgaTunes took advantage of our desperation and offered us money for our music albums, promising to distribute them on various online platforms,” explained Fred Ssebale.

“Since our music was produced back in the day, UgaTunes claimed that it did not meet the current market standards required by online stores. They suggested that we redo our music to meet these standards, which some of us did. However, we have now discovered that our music is being sold to new-generation artists who are remixing it without our consent,” added Ssebale.

According to Hassan Nduga and the rest, UgaTunes utilized their music as security to obtain a loan from microfinance institutions, yet they have not received any compensation or royalties for their music, which is now being disseminated without their permission.

“UgaTunes used our music as collateral to secure a loan from microfinance institutions, but we have yet to receive any payment or royalties for our music, which is being distributed without our authorization,” said Hassan Nduga.

UgaTunes has not yet released any statement about this and attempts to reach out to them for a comment are still futile.

The group comprises prominent Kadongo Kamu artistes such as Fred Ssebale, Kazibwe Kappo, Abdul Mulasi, Kibijigili, Hassan Nduga, and several others. They have formed a united front against UgaTunes to demand that their rights and royalties be respected.