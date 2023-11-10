Kadaga declares Nyege Nyege safe and officially open

By Reagan Ssempijja

Last night, Thursday November 9, as the early Nyege Nyege revellers were already fully immersed in the excitement of the festival, the Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga, an avid fan of the festival, also made her way to the venue.

Upon taking a quick stroll through the festival, accompanied by Talent Africa’s Aly Alibhai, Kadaga made her remarks to the crowd, assuring them of President Museveni’s promise of security and safety during and after the festival.

“I also thank the partners of this event, everyone who is selling their merchandise here to support the event, and the organisers. Ugandans are happy people who like to enjoy life, and so, I urge you all to be at Nyege Nyege and enjoy life. I now declare this Year’s Nyege Nyege officially open,” Kadaga remarked.

Quite memorable about her involvement in last year’s edition was her 360° camera dance that made rounds.