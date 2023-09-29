Kabuura despised me the first time we met – Flavia Tumusiime

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Flavia Tumusiime has opened up about her first experience with her now husband, Andrew Kabuura. And it was not a pleasant one.

“Meeting and getting along for the first time was because of TV. We were both working with M-Net. He worked with Super Sport, South Africa, I was working with Channel O. Because they are both under M-Net, Super Sport told him they had an event in Kampala, but they were going to give him an MC, their presenter in Kampala (herself). He ranted in my presence that he was not going to work with a lady like me who knew nothing about sports,” said Flavia while appearing on a local television station on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Efforts by their employer to get Kabuura to warm up to the idea nearly proved futile because M-Net wanted Channel O to feature in as much as it was not a sports channel.

Flavia ramped up her sports facts for D-day just so she could put up a good show, and she surprised him.

“Of course, I didn’t know (sports) because for my role that day, I just needed to be a good MC. But he didn’t even look at that. He felt he was being demeaned by being given a lady who knew nothing about sports just because she is going to wear a dress and look good,” Flavia added.

However, they later managed to work together and they gave an amazing show despite recording some of their clips alone.

After a decade of friendship, they dated for two years and got married in January 2019. They have since been blessed with three sons, including a set of twins.