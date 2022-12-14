Kabuleta’s bail application hearing for Wednesday

Wednesday, December 14, 2022
by Editorial Team
By Michael Odeng and Barbra Kabahumuza

Former presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta is Wednesday, December 14, expected to appear in court for the hearing of his bail application.

Kabuleta is facing a charge of promoting sectarianism, contrary to section 41 of the Penal Code Act.

The offence attracts a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, upon conviction.

Two weeks ago, Kabuleta appeared before Nakawa Court Chief Magistrate Rita Neumbe Kidasa, and denied the charge.

The prosecution alleges that on May 30, this year, in Kampala district, Kabuleta and others still at large, held a press conference under their National Economic Empowerment Dialogue, a political party, where they purported that social service delivery in Mbarara district is based on ethnic lines of the Tutsi, Bahima, Bakiga and Banyankole.

The utterances, according to the prosecution, are likely to create alienation or despondency, raise discontent or dissatisfaction and promote feelings of ill-will or hostility in public.

The secretary general of the NEEDS party, Asuman Odaka, recently said their party will always stand on the side of the people of Uganda.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the abuse of the state institutions and agencies to persecute the Opposition,” he earlier stated.

