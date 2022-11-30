Kabuleta to appear before Nakawa court

By Michael Odeng and Barbra Kabahumuza

Former presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta is to be arraigned before Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court this afternoon, November 30.

He is expected to appear before Chief Magistrate Rita Neumbe Kidasa at 3:00pm.

Kabuleta was arrested on Monday over his refusal to honor the summons to the Uganda Police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, on November 12, 2022, for an interview and statement recording on charges of promoting sectarianism.

The summons follows a Police inquiry that began on June 14, this year, by the Criminal Investigations Directorate to verify utterances that Kabuleta and others still at large made, that are likely to create alienation or despondency, raise, discontent or dissatisfaction, and promote feelings of ill-will or hostility in public.

It is alleged that on May 30, this year in Kampala district, Kabuleta and others held a press conference under their National Economic Empowerment Dialogue, a political party, where they allege that the social service delivery in Mbarara district is based on ethnic lines of the Tutsi, Bahima, Bakiga, and Banyankole.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the NEEDS Party, Asuman Odaka, said their party will always stand by the people of Uganda.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the abuse of the state institutions and agencies to persecute the Opposition,” he stated in a statement issued on November 29, 2022.