Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Kabuleta to appear before Nakawa court
Top News

Kabuleta to appear before Nakawa court

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Michael Odeng and Barbra Kabahumuza

Former presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta is to be arraigned before Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court this afternoon, November 30.

He is expected to appear before Chief Magistrate Rita Neumbe Kidasa at 3:00pm.

Kabuleta was arrested on Monday over his refusal to honor the summons to the Uganda Police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, on November 12, 2022, for an interview and statement recording on charges of promoting sectarianism.

The summons follows a Police inquiry that began on June 14, this year, by the Criminal Investigations Directorate to verify utterances that Kabuleta and others still at large made, that are likely to create alienation or despondency, raise, discontent or dissatisfaction, and promote feelings of ill-will or hostility in public.

It is alleged that on May 30, this year in Kampala district, Kabuleta and others held a press conference under their National Economic Empowerment Dialogue, a political party, where they allege that the social service delivery in Mbarara district is based on ethnic lines of the Tutsi, Bahima, Bakiga, and Banyankole.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the NEEDS Party, Asuman Odaka, said their party will always stand by the people of Uganda.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the abuse of the state institutions and agencies to persecute the Opposition,” he stated in a statement issued on November 29, 2022.

You may also like

Spice Diana, Jackie Chandiru collaborate on charity song

Abeeka, Lion’s Story bands to headline reggae fest

Comedian Salvador scoffs at break-up claims

Suspect asks court for bail to attend his wedding

Sipapa charged afresh over sh169m theft, office breaking

DJ Nimrod magnetises chicks at ‘Beneath Beauty’ movie premiere

Billionaire Jack Ma living in Japan after China tech crackdown: Financial Times

Musician, bodaboda rider get six years for possessing 16 bullets

Desire Luzinda denies daughter is dating

Deputy Speaker reads MP Zaake riot act, sends him to disciplinary committee...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.