Kabuleta released on bail

By Barbra Kabahumuza and Michael Odeng

Former presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta, who is accused of promoting sectarianism, has been released on a cash bail of sh2m.



Nakawa Court Chief Magistrate Rita Neumbe Kidasa granted Kabuleta bail after finding his sureties substantial.

“There is no need of keeping the accused person on remand in Luzira Prison when investigations are still ongoing,” she said.

The sureties, who are friends of Kabuleta, were directed to execute a non-cash bond of sh20m each. They are Nakawa East Member of Parliament Ronald Balimwezo, National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party secretary general Asuman Odoka and Victor Ayebazibwe Mbabazi.

Guidelines for the bail

Granting Kabuleta bail, the magistrate warned him against discussing the case outside court, saying it is against the law.



The magistrate stated that the offence Kabuleta is facing is bailable and that he (Kabuleta) enjoys the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.



Kabuleta, 50, was charged with promoting sectarianism with Prossy Ayebare, who is still on the run. Kabuleta has since denied the charge.



The duo is battling the charges under section 41 of the Penal Code Act. The offence attracts a maximum sentence of five-years imprisonment, upon conviction.

Other grounds for bail

Prior to the ruling of the bail application, defence lawyers, led by Asuman Basalirwa, told the court that Kabuleta has a grave illness which needs immediate attention from his personal doctors.

He submitted that Kabuleta is a responsible man with a fixed place of residence at Kiruddu, Buziga in Makindye Division, Kampala district and has no capacity of interfering with investigations.



“The accused is innocent until proven guilty and the offence he allegedly committed involves no violence,” he argued.



In response, State Attorney Doreen Elima argued that Kabuleta did not bring proof that his illness cannot be managed by Luzira Prison medical doctors.



She also stated that the nature of the offence the accused committed is likely to spark violence.



The prosecution alleges that on May 30, 2022, in Kampala district, Kabuleta and others still at large, held a press conference under their NEED political party, where they purported that social service delivery in Mbarara district is based on ethnic lines of the Tutsi, Bahima, Bakiga and Banyankole.



The utterances, according to prosecution, are likely to create alienation or despondency, raise discontent or dissatisfaction and promote feelings of ill-will or hostility in public.



The magistrate adjourned the case to January 8, 2023, for mention.