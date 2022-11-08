Kabuleta battles accusations of promoting sectarianism, hate speech

By Isaac Nuwagaba

The former presidential candidate and the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party president, Joseph Kiiza Kabuleta is under fire over allegations of promoting sectarianism among the members of the public.

Kabuleta who vied as an independent presidential candidate in the 2020-2021 general elections is alleged to have made and published statements likely to create alienation, despondency, raised discontent and promoted feelings of ill will and hostility among the members of the society using hate speech.

According to Commissioner of Police Chelimo Beata, Kabuleta was supposed to appear and record a statement at the Criminal Investigations Directorate Kampala Metropolitan Police Room 64, Central Police Station on November 3, 2022 at 10am.

“Kabuleta and others made and published statements which promoted sectarianism, nepotism, parochialism and tribalism which puts security in the country at risk,” Beata said.

“Promoting sectarianism is criminal in nature and is contrary to the section 41 (1) of the Penal Code Act and he allegedly committed such offences on May 30, 2022. That is why we want him to come and make a statement to the police for us to start investigations.”

“We summoned him last week to record a statement with us under file number Vide CID Headquarters E300/2022 but he failed to turn up. We wanted him to come to us willingly but since he has dodged our summons since last week, we shall issue him a warrant of arrest,” he threatened.

In the summon quoting reference CID/AI31/155 Vol. 14, Kabuleta is not alone in the matter though it was not well established whether other members of the NEED party were also going to record statements to pave the way for investigations.

While addressing a weekly NEED party press conference today on Monday at Kulubya Close in Bugolobi, Nakawa Division in Kampala, Kabuleta dismissed allegations of promoting sectarian politics and tribal tendencies rubbishing them as ‘mere’ political witch-hunt.

“I do not know why they summoned me because I made the Ministry of Health to miss foreign funding directly to their accounts where donors decided to fund directly the district agencies due to massive corruption in the Ministry of Health.”

“Secondly, I have been addressing the country on a number of issues that affect service delivery in Uganda but this summon is not enforced in good faith but merely a political witch-hunt,” Kabuleta added.

Asuman Odaka, the Secretary General and the lawyer for the NEED party said that Kabuleta could not record a statement in time because the summon letter was delivered at 4pm showing that his client was expected at police at around 10 am on Thursday 3, 2022.

“The summon letter imputes a lot of bad faith, mischievous plans riddled with ill-intentions,” he said.

“The late delivery was intended because some overzealous elements from within police circles want to use his failure to appear as defiance against the lawful police summon justifying humiliating and forceful arrest, incarceration and denial of his basic rights,”

“It is within the laws of Uganda for Uganda Police to summon anybody whenever required and our leader is not an exception. Our basic demand is that he should be sensibly and properly served with summons giving both him as an Individual and NEED as an organisation ample time including benefiting from the service of a lawyer.”

“Following due processes will clear suspicions of mischief, ill-intentions and open abortion of justice embedded in the principle of fair hearing for which we want to register our strongest protest,” he revealed.

Need Uganda, launched in October this year is a legal political party in the country that has been performing civic functions following its registration with the electoral commission.

To provide a unified framework for the United Nations to address the issue globally, the UN Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech defines hate speech as,

“Any kind of communication in speech, writing or behaviour, that attacks or uses pejorative or discriminatory language with reference to a person or a group on the basis of who they are, in other words, based on their religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, colour, descent, gender or other identity factor.”

Hate speech refers to offensive discourse targeting a group or an individual based on inherent characteristics (such as race, religion or gender) and that.

There is no universal definition of hate speech under international human rights law but the vice may threaten social peace.

However, according to Mike Baingana, the Senior Legal Counsel at Spear Motors Limited, the concept is still widely disputed, especially in relation to freedom of opinion and expression, non-discrimination and equality.