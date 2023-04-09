Sunday, April 9, 2023
Kabako, wife mark second wedding anniversary

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

First, singer Yusuf Ssenabulya alias, Kabako and his wife Jazira ‘Ddumuna’ Namuddu had arguably one of the most talked about weddings in local entertainment. According to their critics, it was one set to succeed as a wedding but tumble as a marriage because of their character – both bubbly, daring and aggressive personalities.

However, they have made it two years together on Saturday, April 8, 2023, their loud and public phase being the first six months after their wedding, and the last one and half years being largely private.

On social media, the singer called her his true love: “Two years of happily married life with my beloved spouse is a wonderful accomplished! By wishing a happy 2nd anniversary to my life partner, am showing u a beautiful wife or dear hubby your true love for me @Jaziraddumunasenabulya @kabako_makanaki #RAMADHAN KAREEM.”

The pair got married in 2021 and shortly after got involved in a land wrangle in Busaabala, Wakiso District versus a one chairman Ntuuyo where Ddumuna put up a fight in solidarity with her husband that stunned men. In December of 2021, the couple welcomed a baby boy.

