Kabako shuts down Nash Wonder over Sheebah

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Roden Y Kabako has responded to music producer Nash Wonder on behalf of his friend, Sheebah Karungi, who is focused on Cindy Sanyu and their musical battle this September.



Kabako and Sheebah were formerly under the management of Team No Sleep, which is run by Jeff Kiwa and consider each other as best friends.

A week ago, Nash Wonder appeared on a local TV station, where he claimed he worked with many upcoming artistes that have since been celebrated. He mentioned Sheebah, Pallaso, Ziza Bafana, Khalifa Aganaga as the artistes he gave a firm foundation.

Nash Wonder had accused Sheebah of ghosting him despite being the man behind her breakthrough hit song, Ice Cream and later Twesaana. He claimed the singer does not answer his calls or even take time to check if he is okay.

However, Kabako asked Nash Wonder to learn that as artistes, they evolve and also explore new producers, experiences and that is the only way they stay afloat.

“They never speak about anyone who is unworthy. I also recorded a song at Nash Wonder’s when I won my first award. But we are artistes, we move on. New producers come up and we need something new. He produced Bailamos for Sheebah. He also worked with the late Mowzey Radio and many others,” fumed Kabako during an interview with Bukedde TV.

He asked Nash to instead thank Sheebah for letting him produce her music. Secondly, Kabako urged Nash to know that it was work and he got paid for it.

“Claims she didn’t pay are lies. You don’t work with him before paying. I am the one who took Radio & Weasel, and Jeff (Kiwa) to Nash Wonder’s studio to record Ekyaama and Magnetic. He also produced Ziza Bafana’s Jayo Ntekeyo. He produced for me Mbalaba Bulabi,” Kabako added.