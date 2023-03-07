Justice Kakuru of the Court of Appeal dead

By Kampala Sun Writer

Court of Appeal Justice Kenneth Kakuru has died.

Reports indicate that Kakuru, who was recently admitted to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, has reportedly been battling stage four prostate cancer.

In 2022, Kakuru withdrew his retirement letter and participated in the disposal of 162 election petition appeals within a period of four months even when he was on sick leave.

The justice was the only one of the five judges of the Constitutional Court to rule against the scrapping of the age limit clause from the 1995 Constitution.

Kakuru is most remembered during the constitutional age limit judgement on July 26, 2018, where he said: “The constitution of Uganda should not be changed like men change shirts”.

During the same event, Kakuru said, “Parliament allocating themselves power to extend term of office is like Amin declaring himself life president”.

He said the execution of the Age Limit Bill appeared to have been well-planned and premeditated by a few backbenchers of Parliament with the support of the Attorney General.

“I find that there was no public participation. I’m unable to find any reasonable justification for the MPs to award themselves two years on top of the five without consulting their electorates,” he said.

‘‘Parliament could as well abolish the Judiciary, vote to remove the republic of Uganda and make themselves parliamentarians for life,” he added.

“The argument that you can vote to amend any article of the Constitution by a simple majority is misguided,” Kakuru said, “I find that amendment of term limits was in contravention of Article 93 of the Constitution, was not debated by the committee, was not debated by people of Uganda and I find its passing was unconstitutional”.