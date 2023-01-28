Saturday, January 28, 2023
Just married! Model Kabareebe makes a beautiful bride as she weds in intimate civil ceremony

By Alex Balimwikungu

After months of gushing about her American hunk, model Doreen Kabareebe has finally said  ‘ I do’  in an intimate civil ceremony .

On Thursday 26th January 2023, she  got married to her American lover Corey Harris in a Civil Wedding.

The wedding held at Prince George’s County, State of Maryland, USA was witnessed by just a few close family members.

Kabareebe shared the good news with her fans via social media by sharing photos with her husband. She added the caption:

“To love and to hold. Was a beautiful day as we shared our vows at Prince George’s County, State of Maryland USA. 26.01.2023, Officially Mrs. Harris.”

The couple made it official with an engagement on 24th December 2022, just a day before her birthday.

Corey D’ron Harris is a Photographer/Videographer & Science teacher. He is also in the events business and organizes private parties across the world

