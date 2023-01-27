Julius Kyazze responds to MC Kats’ allegations

By Ahmad Muto

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, Julius Kyazze of Swangz Avenue shared a set of photos engaging the crew of a local TV show at his office.

He captioned the photos: “Was nice catching up… and discussing future partnerships and how we can continue to elevate not just our different entities but Ugandan creatives as a whole.”



However, the team that is a quartet showed up as a trio – DVJ Mercy Pro, DJ Roja and Douglas Lwanga. MC Kats’ absence was rather conspicuous.

Hours earlier, a now viral conversation with fellow media personality Kasuku had just hit the interwebs.

The emcee’s outburst recounting why the name Kyazze leaves him seething with rage characterised the interaction, and not his forthcoming King of the Mic concert that likely was what he intended to talk about, or perhaps he did.

MC Kats



Kats claimed he introduced Kyazze to almost everything he knows today, and built half his career because he knew nobody and nobody knew him yet the former was already a star.



He accused the Swangz boss of using him to popularise what later became the Buzz Leavers’ Rock, Teeniez Awards and Miss Teenz that reigned from 2006, peaking in the 2010s.

According to Kats, they toured nearly every school in the country, but Kyazze has never paid him a million shillings.

Kats also brought up the name of dancehall singer Vamposs (now Vampino) multiple times, claiming he is literally the man that started what later become Swangz Avenue, but surprisingly does not own a single share.



“Vamposs went to the US for the convention (UNAA) and got a mixer that Benon returned with while he stayed there for eight months looking for money to build Swangz, but he has no share. You found us in a garage called Kawundo with a laptop and keyboard. That’s was when you pulled Benon from Vamposs. What did Vamposs get from you? You asking me to pay for your artistes, what have you ever given me?” he fumed.

Kats also took credit for giving the all-star hit song Mr. DJ all the publicity it got a decade-and-a-half ago at no fee.



Swangz, he said, came from a studio in Makindye they called Muswangali, but they just changed the name.

When The Kampala Sun contacted Kyazze on Thursday, January 26, 2023 on the matter, he said: “I have no comment.”