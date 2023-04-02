Juliana, Sheebah to share stage at Easter concert

By Alfred Byenkya

Musicians Sheebah and Juliana Kanyomozi are scheduled to share the stage at the Easter Wato Wato concerts that will take place during the Easter weekend.

The first edition of the concert will take place at Imperial Resort Beach, Entebbe, while the second edition will take place on Easter Monday at Akamwesi Shopping Mall, Kyebando.

The shows will also feature promising new talented musicians like the Benti Boys Africa of the Wana Wankya fame.

The show has been organised by events promoter Balaam Barugahara.

General entrance fees is 10K and 50K for VIP tickets.

Juliana has been rare since she held her Boundless Concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel on 19 August 2022.