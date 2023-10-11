Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Juliana says laxity retarding Ugandan music

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Singer Juliana Kanyomozi has pinned local music’s failure to breakthrough as a major export on the lack of aggressiveness.

She, however, commended fans for their support of Ugandan artistes.

“We got comfortable here in Uganda, a blessing in disguise. Ugandans support us a lot. By the way that is one thing we need to be proud of because if you go to other countries, even here in Kenya, their artistes struggle to make money. They don’t make money the way we do. Fans support us a lot. I think we became comfortable. And maybe thought we didn’t need to be more aggressive and ambitious,” explained Juliana via YouTube.

Nigerians, she said, are aggressive and willing to take risks to get their music to new markets, regardless of the cost.

“When you look at the Nigerians, they take all chances and they are very aggressive. They will sell their music and push it. If it means flying to the US pursuing DJ Khaled to offer him half a million dollars for a feature, they will do it. I think we are a bit relaxed here. I mean all of us,” added Juliana.

