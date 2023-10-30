Juliana to star in first episode as Tusker Malt Conversessions returns

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Singer Juliana Kanyomozi is set to take centre stage in the inaugural episode of Tusker Malt Conversessions season two, slated for November 5.

Tusker Malt Conversessions is more than just a performance, it’s a ‘conversession,’ a connection, and a revelation. Artistes open up about their personal stories, their creative processes, and the emotions that drive their iconic compositions. It offers a glimpse into the life of the artiste, the person behind the superstar.

“Juliana Kanyomozi’s episode is just the prologue to a series that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a voyage into the hearts and minds of celebrated artistes, each with their own unique tales to share,” said Elizabeth Mutamuliza, the brand manager of Premium Beer.

If you’ve ever found yourself enchanted by Juliana’s mesmerising voice and charismatic presence, you’re not alone. Her story is set to unfurl in an intimate production that guarantees an enthralling and exclusive experience for music enthusiasts.

Juliana’s forthcoming appearance on Tusker Malt Conversessions promises to be a cherished event, with the live stream scheduled for November 5 on various YouTube channels.

Her fans can look forward to an exclusive, top-tier experience as she opens her heart and shares the remarkable journey of her life in the world of music.