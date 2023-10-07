Sunday, October 8, 2023
Juliana Kanyomozi shuns Iryn battle, urges women to celebrate themselves

by Editorial Team
By Mariam Nakalema 

Juliana Kanyomozi has rejected the idea of a battle with fellow singer Iryn Namubiru.

The two were part of the now defunct girl singing duo dubbed I-Jay.

“That’s not my cup of tea. I cannot battle anyone, but in my view, a battle means to prove something. Iryn and I have nothing to prove. What I would like is to be celebrated maybe as women. It may not only be Iryn, but also other women. But I say no to battles,” Juliana said.

On the music battle between singers Sheebah and Cindy at Kololo Independence Grounds on September 15, Juliana was non-committal about which of the women won.

Singer Juliana Kanyomozi during an interview at guitarist Myko Ouma’s concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel on October 6, 2023. Video by Mariam Nakalema

“Both Sheebah and Cindy are my friends. I loved both performances and I do not know which procedure was used to tell who won because a battle doesn’t mean only voice, but the dress code, dancing and more,” Juliana said.

She urged musicians to refrain from exchanging words before, during and after battles.

Juliana made the remarks during the concert of guitarist Myko Ouma at the Kampala Serena Hotel on October 6, 2023.

She hailed Myko for being there for her. Juliana noted that every time she has had a live music performance, he has always been there for her, so she attended his concert to return the favour.

