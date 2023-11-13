Juliana Kanyomozi opens up on love life, motherhood

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

On Sunday evening, music enthusiasts eagerly tuned in to the Tusker Malt Lager YouTube channel for the premiere of Season Two of the highly anticipated “Tusker Malt Conversessions.” This inaugural episode showcased none other than the beloved songstress of East Africa, Juliana Kanyomozi.

The 43-minute episode unfurled the beautiful tapestry of Juliana’s life story, both in the realm of music and her personal journey. It commenced with a poignant dedication to her late brother, Prince Edward Freeman Kim, who had departed just the week before.

Then, the stage was set, and the artist serenaded the audience with her mellifluous voice, starting with the heart-touching melody of Twalina Omukwano. She went on to perform a soul-stirring medley of her hits, including Nabikoowa, Nakupenda, Kanyimbe, Right here, and culminated with the captivating Sanyu Lyange.

Some of the crowd in attendance at the Tusker Malt Conversessions. Courtesy Photo

Each song conveyed a spectrum of emotions, from the somber notes of heartbreak to the euphoria of love and joy. Every lyric Juliana sang not only emanated from the depths of her heart but also showcased her unparalleled vocal prowess. It was a mesmerizing musical journey that left an indelible mark on the viewers.

Regarding the intrusive comments made by the media and public figures about her love life, Juliana expressed her frustration, labeling them as wild and disrespectful. She also emphasized the importance of shielding her son from such negativity, stating, “My son has a wonderful father, and he reads that stuff at the end of the day, life is life, you can’t control people and their actions. If the people in your life know who you are and trust you, then what more do you want.”

Juliana also shared her profound joys of motherhood, declaring, “Being a mother is the best job in the world. These moments are priceless, and if God chooses to make me a mother one more time, I’ll be happy.”

Elizabeth Mutamuliza, the Brand Manager of Tusker Malt at UBL, promised an unforgettable experience for music lovers in this new season. She enthusiastically remarked, “This season, expect a show like no other; one where the soul of the artiste meets the soul of the brewer. Tusker Malt is brewed longer to give that unmistakably rich, smooth taste, and in the same light, the Conversessions focuses its soul on delivering a premium experience for music lovers out there, with an expertly crafted production.” The season was poised to offer an extraordinary blend of art and craft, providing an unforgettable musical experience for all.