Judith Heard, Martha Kay clash over Isma Olaxess

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

City socialites Judith Heard and Martha Kay have clashed, not because of nudes, but because of a comment regarding slain blogger Isma Olaxess.

After the news of the murder of polarising vlogger Olaxess, Martha, one of the characters he taunted in his many commentaries, accused him of making wild allegations against her that she’s unable to feel an ounce of grief for him.

“How do you grieve a man who spent most of his life insulting you and many you care about? A man who concocted stories to defame and character assassinate you with no facts or boundaries,” she tweeted, on Monday, May 8, 2023, a day after the fallen vlogger was interred in Nkokonjeru, Mukono.

Judith Heard was not impressed by Martha’s take and took to Instagram to voice her opinion.

“I wish she had just not commented on his death. If you don’t have something good to say, then don’t even say anything @marthakayug we get it, but no one deserves to be killed. If God can forgive, who are we?” wondered Heard.

In her defence, Martha argued that she wasn’t celebrating, but just found it hard to grieve. “@iamjudithheard if you read my post, I didn’t say he deserves it. I literally said it is hard to grieve him. I dono where people are getting that I am celebrating gosh.”

Heard maintained that her energy was off and insensitive: “@marthakayug Trust me that post is so many moods and everyone is not going to get the point you made. RIP Isma was good enough.”

Disagreeing over Olaxess aside, Judith Heard and Martha Kay have had photos of their private moments leaked online, forcing the Police to get involved.   

