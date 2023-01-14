Saturday, January 14, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Judith Heard feels let down at Spice Diana’s concert
Latest News

Judith Heard feels let down at Spice Diana’s concert

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

The well lit stage and sound at singer Spice Diana’s concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval might have drawn the ‘oohs’, and ‘aaahs’ from fans on Friday, but one fan who wasn’t impressed is socialite Judith Heard.

Despite the concert’s success, socialite Judith Heard has expressed dissatisfaction over the concert’s sitting arrangement that never catered for those who forked out millions for the VVIP experience

The socialite who was in attendance expressed her ire through a video that she has since shared on her social media platforms.

In the one minute video, she says that the concert planners did a disservice to fans since most fans did not see Spice Diana.

“I am looking for who drew the concert map for that concert. Guys, what was that sitting arrangement? That was a ‘situationship’. The planners did not do us good,” she noted.

“We didn’t watch our girl. How do you tell us that we can’t stand?” she asks.

According to Heard, she did not see Spice Diana despite being physically present at the show.

“We were peeping and we did not stand to dance,” she rants.

H

You may also like

Barbie Kyagulanyi steals show at Spice Diana’s concert

Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo postponed

Comedy duo Bobi Brown, Nilo Nilo part ways

Queen Tyra Abok, the young model taking Uganda places

Profile: Praise Wisdom, Uganda’s singing prodigy

I still regret Daddy Andre affair- Nina Roz

Benedict’s confidant spills beans on two-popes tension

Malaika Nnyanzi gushes about Kenzo. “You are a national treasure..i love you,”

Is Jack Pemba back? Showy socialite flashes wads of cash in new...

Nigerians mourn Anyiam Osigwe

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.