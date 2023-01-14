Judith Heard feels let down at Spice Diana’s concert

By Alex Balimwikungu

The well lit stage and sound at singer Spice Diana’s concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval might have drawn the ‘oohs’, and ‘aaahs’ from fans on Friday, but one fan who wasn’t impressed is socialite Judith Heard.

Despite the concert’s success, socialite Judith Heard has expressed dissatisfaction over the concert’s sitting arrangement that never catered for those who forked out millions for the VVIP experience

The socialite who was in attendance expressed her ire through a video that she has since shared on her social media platforms.

In the one minute video, she says that the concert planners did a disservice to fans since most fans did not see Spice Diana.

“I am looking for who drew the concert map for that concert. Guys, what was that sitting arrangement? That was a ‘situationship’. The planners did not do us good,” she noted.

“We didn’t watch our girl. How do you tell us that we can’t stand?” she asks.

According to Heard, she did not see Spice Diana despite being physically present at the show.

“We were peeping and we did not stand to dance,” she rants.

H