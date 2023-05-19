Friday, May 19, 2023
Judith Heard features in Koffi Olomide video

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu

Ugandan model and socialite Judith Heard has travelled the world, dined with the mighty and when we thought featuring in a music video would be one of the ‘everyday things, it is not. The calibre of the musician is what has gotten her all excited.

The 37-year-old is excited about featuring in Congolese legendary singer Koffi Olomide’s new video for his song dubbed ‘Andress’.

The Kampala Sun learns that the song titled Andress will be released on Saturday ( May 20). However, in teasers, Judith Heard is seen sashaying her lithe frame down the beach as she seductively looks into the camera.

Legendary Koffi Olomide has featured Judith Heard in his video. File Photo

Judith Heard has already revealed that she never thought she would ever work with a legend like Koffi Olomide in her life.

She expresses her excitement about the yet-to-be-released project as she thanks God for what He has done for her.

“I am so excited to share my video with Koffi Olomidé dropping tomorrow. This is legendary, never in a million years would I have thought I was going to work with a legend like him. Thank you lord for all you do and have done for me. Don’t stop,” Judith Heard writes.

