Judith Heard appointed Africa boxing ambassador

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Socialite Judith Heard has been appointed an ambassador of boxing in Africa.

She was appointed on December 1 by Umar Kremlev, the president of the International Boxing Association, who is currently in Uganda.

Part of her roles as the boxing brand ambassador will be to increase awareness about the sport, improve social selling, and build trust among boxing lovers and fans.

“I am excited about the new role and endorsement first because it’s a game that I have always loved and supported. Seeing these young girls fight in those rings and become champions is so beautiful. This endorsement is going to be my way of introducing more women to the game through a project called boxing for fitness. We are going to do it for both safety and fitness starting next year. I invite and call upon all Ugandans that would love to be fit through boxing to join me on this new role and we make it happen,” said Heard.

Kremlev has pledged to build a modern boxing complex in Uganda.

Heard was earlier this year crowned the Miss Environment Africa International in Mumbai, India. The pageant-themed Environmental Care aims at boosting environmental conservation around the world.

Heard is also the reigning Miss Elite 2021- 2022.