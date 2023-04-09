Judas Iscariot is such a loser

By Faith Ngabirwe



Girls have mastered several hashtags and lovey -dovey pet names but “Bestie” will always win.

A bestie ideally shares your life with you and carries some of the fondest memories you have of this planet.

After several years of service, drawing curtains over what the nosy neighbors shouldn’t know, providing shoulders for each other when the boy-child decided to do it again and again, you elevate the daughter of Eve to “BFF”, to assure us that only the casket can separate you.

At this moment we have nothing to say about your right hand woman or else we are branded haters. The best we can do is grab popcorn and wait for the Judas Iscariot moment.

That time when you feel like the sun is rising from a different direction, and then we bring the good news according to the Book of Betrayal.

You see, the good news is that there’s always sunshine after rain, just like there’s sunshine during a downpour, on some days.

See that bestie that laid bare all that you fought to conceal with the heaviest makeup, there’s nothing she has taken from your life that you cannot rebuild.

If she leaked your trade secrets, pray for a long life for her so that she will see you rise, new and clean, fully blown in white, showing us the scars of the pain you reaped from a betrayal.

Pick up your pieces like Jackie Chandiru did, or even faster and buy the biggest spoons to eat life with, and watch us stare at you, in disbelief, wondering if you are really the girl we almost booked into Rehab.

One thing I have come to appreciate, particularly in this year of our Lord, is that life is indeed short. Guys, you talk to someone today and then wake up to news that they are no more! Friends, dear girlfriends, if you want to eat money from the other people that give it out in sacks, eat it, please.

Jesus got betrayed for less than one million Uganda Shillings, and today you have an offer to eat more, even without any betrayals per se but brains that encourage you to sing for a richer boss.

It is 2023 and we are focusing on things that matter to us, in a deeper and richer way, away from all the betrayals. Enter into a pregnancy competition with Rihanna and Cindy if you want to.

If Pallaso is not happy with David Lutalo, that’s okay. Go ahead with your plans to try out that pumpkin -chapatti recipe you saved off Instagram months ago, even if you really suck at picking out the well-groomed pumpkins. Shape out your maps of Africa since you dumped the musoga guy before you could master the game.

While you are at it, be sure not to get tempted to take what is not yours even though the benefits have sweet juice dripping in your sight. Christ is risen, allow him to see your full face, sis, rather than showing up in that famous yellow uniform with your face shamefully hidden, in a scarf.

Happy Easter!