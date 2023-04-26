Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Jowy Landa working to fatten her ‘nyash’
Top News

Jowy Landa working to fatten her ‘nyash’

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Musician Jowy Landa has told her fans that she is taking steps to improve her stage performance by enhancing her dance moves.

During an interview, Jowy admitted that some people have criticised her twerking skills, claiming that she has a small nyash (buttocks), which hardly moves the audience.

She assured them that she is working on improving her nyash and her body to deliver a more energetic performance.

“People say I don’t know how to twerk. But I’m working on this. Better be ready because my nyash is going to get bigger,” Jowy said.

She expressed her admiration for fellow artiste Sheebah, who is known for her high-energy performances. She aspires to emulate Sheebah’s style and put on a similarly captivating show for her fans.

“I want to be like Sheebah, the way she performs with much energy and vibe. I want to do the same,” Jowy added.

It is not clear how the Wire Wire singer intends to grow her nyash, whether it is by going to the gym or undergoing cosmetic surgery.

You may also like

How Big Brother house made Denzel embrace working out

Minister apologises over Uganda Vs Algeria AFCON home fixture going to Cameroon

Those that don’t like ‘Bailando’ aren’t the target audience – Vinka

Uganda Cranes AFCON 2023 home game against Algeria to be played in...

Miss Uganda Tumukunde lands university scholarship

‘Tembele’ to screen in Canada today

Bebe Cool warns female artistes against delaying childbirth

I do not know SK Mbuga’s wife, claims Leila Kayondo

Spice Diana denies inflating own social media figures

YOLO! MP Ssegirinya vows to party hard after prison stint

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.