Jowy Landa working to fatten her ‘nyash’

By Hussein Kiganda

Musician Jowy Landa has told her fans that she is taking steps to improve her stage performance by enhancing her dance moves.

During an interview, Jowy admitted that some people have criticised her twerking skills, claiming that she has a small nyash (buttocks), which hardly moves the audience.

She assured them that she is working on improving her nyash and her body to deliver a more energetic performance.

“People say I don’t know how to twerk. But I’m working on this. Better be ready because my nyash is going to get bigger,” Jowy said.

She expressed her admiration for fellow artiste Sheebah, who is known for her high-energy performances. She aspires to emulate Sheebah’s style and put on a similarly captivating show for her fans.

“I want to be like Sheebah, the way she performs with much energy and vibe. I want to do the same,” Jowy added.

It is not clear how the Wire Wire singer intends to grow her nyash, whether it is by going to the gym or undergoing cosmetic surgery.