Jowy Landa claims Fresh Kid dimmed her star

By Ahmad Muto

Jowy Landa has revealed that after ditching singer Pallaso’s Team Good Sleep, she joined De Texas Management with high expectations.

De Texas Management’s flagship artiste at the time, youngster rapper Fresh Kid, was the least of her worries.

However, just after settling in at De Texas, which was owned by Francis Kamoga, she realised the Bambi rapper was a much bigger brand than her, and was dimming her star.

“I got manager Francis while he was with Fresh Kid who was trending. At first, I was not bothered that I had to associate with a kid, but then later, I realised he was so much of a star compared to me. I had one song, so most time they would leave me behind. The management was strict and some promoter I used to work with also stopped working with me,” said Jowy while speaking to prominent city media personality via YouTube.

Fresh Kid exited the label shortly after Jowy joined it in 2019. She also left in 2020 after a mutual understanding with the management to part ways.