Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Jowy Landa claims Fresh Kid dimmed her star
Celebrity News

Jowy Landa claims Fresh Kid dimmed her star

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Jowy Landa has revealed that after ditching singer Pallaso’s Team Good Sleep, she joined De Texas Management with high expectations.

De Texas Management’s flagship artiste at the time, youngster rapper Fresh Kid, was the least of her worries.

However, just after settling in at De Texas, which was owned by Francis Kamoga, she realised the Bambi rapper was a much bigger brand than her, and was dimming her star.

“I got manager Francis while he was with Fresh Kid who was trending. At first, I was not bothered that I had to associate with a kid, but then later, I realised he was so much of a star compared to me. I had one song, so most time they would leave me behind. The management was strict and some promoter I used to work with also stopped working with me,” said Jowy while speaking to prominent city media personality via YouTube.

Fresh Kid exited the label shortly after Jowy joined it in 2019.  She also left in 2020 after a mutual understanding with the management to part ways.

You may also like

Mama Dangote endorses Diamond dumping Zuchu for Tanasha

Akothee suggests she’s met her eighth boyfriend

Don Jazzy puts Mavin Records up for sale

Zari warns women against pursuing young husband Shakib

Weasel to start selling Mowzey Radio songs

X users irritate Burna Boy

Sheebah is just a ‘survivor’ in music industry, says Cindy

Mayanja brothers to hold concert next year, Weasel reveals

Azawi treats fans and journalists to ‘Sankofa’ album listening party

Da Agent vows to never join any record label again

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.