Journalists, social media influencers treated to new ‘katogo’ recipe

By Reagan Ssempijja

By now, you must have heard about the katogo craze. If not yet, just buy yourself some data bundles and run to social media.

Katogo, a mixture of matooke and/or beans, beef, offal or groundnuts, is a local delicacy that Ugandans have enjoyed for as long as we can remember.

However, the delicacy has been trending for the last two days as though Ugandans are hearing of it for the first time. The trending, however, should not be of grave surprise because with Ugandans, you just need to meet them at their lowest (or highest) point of boredom, hit them with something, anything, and it will trend. It does not have to make sense.

Some folks went as far as suggesting a National Katogo Day to celebrate the unique delicacy. Others got pensive enough to suggest or rather invent new katogo recipes, and with this, you might have seen a picture of nsenene (grasshopper) recipe trending on Twitter and Facebook.

But what is the perfect katogo recipe, one may ask? To partly answer this question, Unilever Uganda, through its brand – Royco, treated journalists and social media influencers, on December 6, at Motiv Warehouse, Industrial Area in Kampala, to a katogo meal prepared by various chefs sourced from around Kampala.

The delicacy, made of matooke, beef and Irish potatoes, had a unique touch to it, and that was the Royco all-in-one mix, a blend of both curry and mchuzi or gravy.

Speaking to journalists, Unilever Uganda managing director Joan Menya intimated that even with wack cooking skills, one can pull off a sumptuous katogo meal with the right ingredients, without having to mix a lot of spices.

The journalists were also treated to an experiential demonstration of how to make a perfect katogo recipe.

As we head into the Christmas festive season, one would definitely want to have basic cooking skills on their fingertips. And for breakfast, katogo can be unmatched anytime, any day.