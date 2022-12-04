Sunday, December 4, 2022
Journalists, social media influencers treated to “Fiesta Experience”

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

On Friday, December 2, Smirnoff launched a new experience at Terranga Bar and Restaurant on Bandali Rise, Bugolobi in Kampala.

The event, which was attended by journalists and social media influencers, among others, was hosted by media personality Samie Wetala.

The guests were shown the brand’s experiential direction called the Smirnoff Fiestas.

According to the organisers, the fiestas are urban music mini-festivals that will be happening in different parts of the country, starting January 2023.

They will feature both local and international artistes and DJs, exciting games, as well as Smirnoff cocktails.

Speaking at the event, Judie Nandekya, the Smirnoff brand manager, said: “Smirnoff is back with a redefined and more expressive, vibrant and inclusive experience for consumers who are dissatisfied with the ordinary and looking to express their authenticity.”

Guests being served Smirnoff cocktails in Bugolobi on December 2, 2022 (All photos by Ranell Dickson Ndugwa)

The event featured a digital experience with VR games and games like giant checkers. A photo booth designed around the three Smirnoff variants – Red Ice, Black Ice and Green Apple Bite – gave guests the perfect setting to capture the moment, while professional mixologists were on hand to prepare Smirnoff cocktails.

Waiter staff occasionally moved through the crowd with food platters, ensuring everyone was well-fed while they enjoyed the drinks.

There was entertainment by DJ Ssesse with an epic explosion of Amapiano music. He was followed by DJ Vanss, who took over with an Afro-beat-inspired mix. The night was crowned by a one DJ Tenyis.

