Journalist remanded over alleged criminal trespass

By Alex Balimwikungu

Multi-media journalist Andrew Arinaitwe who works with Vision Group has been remanded for alleged trespass into Kings College Budo. He is set to reappear in court on 14th March.

The investigative journalist was arrested after allegedly trespassing into Kings College Budo in Wakiso to do a story.

Sources reveal that the Journalist had for the past one week been trying to follow up on the particular investigative story.

Journalist Andrew Arinaitwe is handcuffed while in court. He’s been sent on remand. Courtesy Photo

“He chose to work silently and has been getting information from a number of sources from the school, the teachers and students and had gone back today to carry on the investigation.” The source said.

A source with the Uganda Police Force confirmed the arrest. The source however said, the concerned parties are working around the clock to ensure that the Journalist is immediately released from custody.

