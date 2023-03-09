Friday, March 10, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Journalist remanded over alleged criminal trespass
Latest News

Journalist remanded over alleged criminal trespass

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Multi-media journalist Andrew Arinaitwe who works with Vision Group has been remanded for alleged trespass into Kings College Budo. He is set to reappear in court on 14th March.

The investigative journalist was arrested after allegedly trespassing into Kings College Budo in Wakiso to do a story.
Sources reveal that the Journalist had for the past one week been trying to follow up on the particular investigative story.

Journalist Andrew Arinaitwe is handcuffed while in court. He’s been sent on remand. Courtesy Photo

“He chose to work silently and has been getting information from a number of sources from the school, the teachers and students and had gone back today to carry on the investigation.” The source said.
A source with the Uganda Police Force confirmed the arrest. The source however said, the concerned parties are working around the clock to ensure that the Journalist is immediately released from custody.

You may also like

Photos: Hundreds throng Oweitu Omuka festival

Pastor Bugembe rubbishes dating rumors

Sheebah, Cindy take beef to Miss Uganda contest

South African filmmaker tips Ugandans on script writing and directing

Pastor Wilson Bugembe apologies to Afande Lanek

Karole Kasita weans baby; back with performance at Nexus

Fabiola’s U turn on gold digging absolves Fatboy

Guidelines set for Roast & Rhyme fest

Roast & Rhyme’s Double Black band raring to go

Free enjoyment for children under 6 at Roast and Rhyme fest

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.