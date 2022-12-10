Journalist collapses and dies while covering World Cup game

By Kampala Sun writer

US football journalist Grant Wahl, aged 48, collapsed and died during the start of extra time in last night’s Argentina-Netherlands game.

Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, initial reports indicate he may have suffered a heart attack.

In a statement, the US Soccer Federation said it was “heartbroken” by the news.

Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists,” it said.

Wahl was briefly detained by Qatari authorities last month when she attempted to enter a stadium while wearing a rainbow-colored shirt in support of LGBT rights.

Earlier this week, Wahl was presented with an award by Brazilian football legend Ronaldo for reporting on eight consecutive World Cups—his first was in the US in 1994.