Journalist Charles Odongtho touted for ‘big things’ at OPM

By Kampala Sun writer

Media journey man and senior journalists Charles Odongtho, is in talks with the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) which has for sometime been conducting search for a credible, organized and hands-on publicist to replace Julius Mucunguzi.

Mucunguzi quit the office late last year to join Organisation of Educational Cooperation.

He served OPM from 2015 to 2022.

Because OPM is the center of government business, officials have been conducting search for a spokesperson who is conversant with the media industry in Uganda, articulate, innovative and with integrity.

A top official on condition of anonymity reveals that among the candidate selected, Odongtho, has proved to be the best and all that is left is for him to sign below the dotted line and dream of a hefty pay cheque.

Odongtho is coy about admitting the speculation. When he was contacted on phone, he said he was driving and didnot want to be distracted on the road

But the officials at OPM officials reveal Odongtho is what “we have been looking for in a spokesperson.”

In case, he scoops the job, he will have many tasks to deal with particularly organizing the communications department and also advising ministry on which media strategy to adopt at a time when the President directed the Prime Minister (leader of government business) to ensure that all government media-related business be channeled to UBC, a state broadcaster.

Odongtho wealth of experience has seen him work in major media houses like Vision Group (Urban TV) , Uganda Radio Network, NBS as a host of Frontline talk show and currently moderating another informative program Behind the Scenes on UBC.