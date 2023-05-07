Journalist beats 88 candidates in the EU Human Rights Award

By Jeff Andrew Lule

At the time nominations for the 2023 European Union (EU) Human Rights Award were being accepted, 88 human rights defenders from across the nation, including journalists, attorneys, academics, and activists, had submitted their names.

The judges’ decision to select the top three nominees was a difficult one to make. But as they usually say, everything has a start and a finish.

Agather Atuhaire, a freelance journalist and lawyer, Solomon Sserwanja, a former well-known TV personality who is currently the Executive Director, of the African Institute of Investigative Journalism (AIIJ), and Richard Lusimbo, a human rights campaigner, were the top three nominations that the team worked diligently to get.

One of the nominees the Executive Director, The African Institute for Investigative Journalism, Solomon Sserwanja (middle) having a moment with some of the guests at the European Union (EU) Human Rights Awards 2023 at the Residence of the Netherlands Ambassador Embassy in Kololo, Kampala on May 4, 2023. Photo by Jeff Andrew Lule

All three finalists showed up together eagerly, at the flashy awards ceremony at the Residence of the Netherlands Ambassador, aiming to win the top honor, on May 4, 2023.

Only a small number of invited guests, mostly ambassadors and diplomats from the EU member states, the US ambassador Natalie Brown, a few media figures, and human rights activists showed up to the ostensibly grand low-cost event.

The Netherlands Ambassador to Uganda, Karin Boven, who also gave out the top prize, stated in her address that the competition was tight and that it was tough for their team to narrow it down to the three candidates.

The United States Ambassador to Uganda Natalie Brown (right) chatting with another diplomat at the European Union (EU) Human Rights Awards 2023, at the Resident of the Netherlands Ambassador in Kololo, Kampala on May 4, 2023. Photo by Jeff Andrew Lule

She then got a sealed envelope containing the winner’s name. Everyone was anxiously waiting to hear who would win this time. A moment of silence followed.

As a result of surpassing her two rivals, Atuhaire was finally named the overall winner of the EU Human Rights Defender Award 2023. Uganda is hosting the award ceremony for the 12th year in a row.

The prize, according to Boven, serves as a reminder of the EU’s commitment to safeguarding and preserving fundamental rights and freedoms. She emphasized how crucial it was to acknowledge the devotion and bravery of the human rights defenders in Uganda.

What made her win?

Atuhaire last year worked as a host and panelist at Civic Space TV last year (a digital platform that features up-to-date discussions about civic space and governance), where she broke the story about parliament’s approval of the purchase of luxury cars for the Speaker of Parliament and the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, a revelation which allegedly provoked assaults and threats against her life.

She also utilized social media platforms to expose mismanagement at the Law Development Centre and to bring the National Water and Sewerage Corporation accountable for issues with its billing system.

(R-L) Netherlands Ambassadorto Uganda Karin Boven, overall winner of the European Union (EU) Human Rights Awards 2023 Agather Atuhaire, and the EU Ambassador to Uganda Jan Sadek pause for a photo after the awards ceremony at the Residence of the Netherlands Ambassador in Kololo, Kampala on May 4, 2023. Photo by Jeff Andrew Lule

Atuhaire received acclaim for her bravery and commitment to revealing fraud and poor management in government agencies.

Boven pointed out that Atuhaire is a good illustration of the role of an independent journalist in the struggle against corruption and impunity.

She made it clear that the recognition serves as a reminder of the EU’s commitment to protecting and safeguarding fundamental rights and liberties.

The values of human rights, according to EU Ambassador to Uganda Jan Sadek, can pave a clear path to long-lasting peace, equitable economic growth, and inclusionary policies.

In Atuhaire’s opinion, it is preferable to expose people than to take them to court because the latter is what they fear the most.

“We all have power but we can’t use it the same way. Not everyone has the courage. At times we are dealing with very powerful people,” he noted.