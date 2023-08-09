Joshua Baraka’s ‘Nana’ gets three nominations in AFRIMMA

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer Joshua Baraka’s Nana Remix has been nominated three times in the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) 2023.

The song was nominated in the categories of Best Collaboration, Song of the Year and Video of the Year.

The first edition of the awards, founded by Nigeria businessman Anderson Obiagwu, were held at the Charles W. Eisemann Center, for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations in the US in 2014.

This year’s event will take place at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, US on September 17, under the theme, Celebrating 10 years of Massive Growth in the Evolution of Contemporary Music in Africa.

Other Ugandan creatives that were nominated are Music Producer 207 on the Beat, who was nominated in the category of Producer of the Year.

Masaka Dance Kids and Triplets Ghetto Kids were nominated in the category of African Dance Group of the Year.

Swangz Avenue artiste Azawi and Spice Diana were nominated in the category of Best East African Female Artiste.

They will compete with Maua Sama from Tanzania, Nadia Mukami (Kenya), Zuchu (Tanzania), Nikita Kering (Kenya), Fena Gitu (Kenya), Nandy (Tanzania) and Hewan Gebrewold (Ethiopia).

Eddy Kenzo was nominated in the category of Best Male Artiste, East Africa.

He will compete against Lij Michael (Ethiopia), Nyashinski (Kenya), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Mbosso (Tanzania), Bien (Kenya), Harmonize (Tanzania), Meddy (Rwanda) and Single Dee from South Sudan.