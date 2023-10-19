Joshua Baraka: Ugandan sound won’t be created through discussions

By Ahmad Muto

Sensational singer Joshua Baraka has added his voice to one of the local music industry’s tackiest issues – national sound. Speaking on the Vivz and Banks podcast, he said conversations about having an identity; a Ugandan/national sound has been on for a longtime as if it can be just engineered in a room through talks.

“A lot of discussions have been had about the Ugandan sound. About creating it but sound is not created like that. Even Afrobeat, the one of Fela [Kuti] was not created like that; like guys let’s create a Nigerian sound. We have a 10-year plan. We are starting with Fela then bring Burna [Boy] after a few years a kid called Rema will be born,” said the Nana hitmaker.

He argued that Ugandan artistes should maintain what they are doing, the only way they will have a unique sound. Instead of forcing it as if they can create a sound in one night.

“So it kind of just happens if we stick with doing what we are doing. Of course with the music I make, I won’t sound Nigerian. If I stick to being true to myself, you will be like what is making this guy unique. What makes me unique is that I grew up in Uganda and that is what influences my sound,” added Baraka.

In August, singer and producer Daddy Andre while in an interview hit back at critics accusing music producers of failing to create an enabling environment for a national sound, he argued that Uganda is culturally diverse. For that reason, it is not possible to settle for one sound. He also criticized his fellow producers that are pro national sound asserting that they have no idea how impossible a task it is.