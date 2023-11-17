Joshua Baraka shares personal life in new song ‘Dreams’

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Singer Joshua Baraka has released his latest single titled Dreams.

The song, written by Baraka himself, takes listeners on a journey through his life, from childhood to where he is right now.

Baraka gained recognition with his Afro-pop song Nana, which made waves in Uganda at the beginning of 2023 and eventually caught the attention of folks in other parts of the continent.

In Dreams, Baraka talks about his journey to being a top musician and recognised brand, saying it has all been by the help of his family, friends and his team.

The 23-year-old discusses growing up from a small town in Uganda to performing on global stages around the world.

“Growing up in a small town, same people same vibes, there was so much pain and a lot of hope with happiness. To put money in my pocket, I did a lot of things that I am not proud of,” part of the lyrics read.

Produced by the talented Axon, Dreams showcases Baraka’s incredible vocal range, as he layers his voice into a massive gospel choir for an epic and uplifting hook.

The video was shot in various locations in the UK by director Ray Fiasco and it takes viewers on a visual journey through Baraka’s growth as an artist. It also serves as a captivating recap of his recent visit to London.

According to Baraka, his incredible talent has not gone unnoticed, as he has received co-signs from renowned artistes such as Ghetts, Bien, and Ms Banks.