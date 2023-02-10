Friday, February 10, 2023
Jose Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje concert postponed

by Editorial Team
By Reagan Sempijja

Due to unprecedented weather circumstances, that took the entire stage down, Jose Chameleon’s much anticipated Ggwanga Mujje concert has been postponed to February 24, at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala. 

“I want to thank Steve Jean because he had put up such a spectacular stage, but nonetheless, I want to call upon my fans to throng Cricket Oval in large numbers on February 24. I also want to request my fans who had prepared to travel from abroad that now you have more time to make it.”

However, Chameleone scoffed at his nemesis Gravity Omutujju, who quickly took to Social media to gloat at the stage. He said: “I’m now going to come even harder and stronger next time. I ask all my fans to keep their tickets dearly because they will still be valid.” 

In solidarity, fellow artiste Bebe Cool rushed to the venue to stand strong with Chameleon. 

