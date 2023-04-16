‘Joker’ Fresh Daddy vows to fill Lugogo Cricket Oval

By Hussein Kiganda

Paul Mutabazi, also known as Fresh Daddy, has taken the entertainment industry by surprise after announcing plans to hold his first-ever concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on May 12, 2023.

Despite skepticism from the public, he is determined to make a statement with his performance and leave a lasting impression on his fans.

During a recent interview on Bukedde TV, Fresh Daddy revealed his ambitious goal of filling up the Cricket Oval and attracting more fans than Winnie Nwagi did at her maiden concert.

He believes that his youthful fanbase, who have shown tremendous support for him over the years, will turn up in droves to see him perform.

Fresh Daddy warned artistes who often get pelted with bottles on stage to keep off his concert.

“People like King Micheal will not be there because they may come and ruin my show as people throw bottles at them,” he said

However, the Ugandan audience has always perceived Fresh Daddy to be a joker, considering that most of his songs are comic.