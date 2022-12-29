Johnnie Walker to usher in 2023 with unique experience

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Come 31st December, the elite will be treated to an exciting end of year party as the iconic whisky Johnnie Walker wind down 2022 in style.

The event is slated to take place at the Kampala Serena Hotel on December 31st 2022, the New Year’s Eve.

There is a collaboration of Malembe Lifestyle and Fenon Events to organise the ultimate New Year countdown party.

Revellers during a previous Johnnie Walker experience. File photos.



The party that starts at 7pm, will see Kampala’s most elite merrymakers usher in 2023 with vibes from some of the city’s most celebrated DJs, complete with a first of its kind, custom Johnnie Walker experience.

There will also be lots of entertainment from different top Uganda acts from the arts industry.

Some of the ushers showcase Johnnie Walker during a previous experience.



The Johnnie Walker Countdown New Year’s Party is an annual fiesta where the brand ushers in the New Year alongside a host of it’s esteemed clients.

“This year’s Johnnie Walker Countdown is one that we are looking forward to as a brand. 2022 has been a great year that saw us through a lot of growth and success.

We decided to become more personal and intimate with our consumers, and we thought it best to usher in the new year together with another exciting experience,” said Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Brand Manager.