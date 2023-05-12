John Blaq trashes musicians’ federation leadership

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer John Kasadha aka John Blaq has, in the recent past, gone musically quiet. This prompted rumours that he is considering a career switch.

Well, he is still active in the music industry and has come out guns blazing. He has expressed profound dissatisfaction with the newly formed Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) and its choice of leaders.

In his estimation, the majority of those elected are not competent enough.

“They are lazy, have busy work schedules and more worryingly, many lack the credentials to manage the respective dockets they were assigned,” John Blaq reasoned.

On May 5, 2023, the UNMF elected its inaugural leadership team, with the interim president being Eddy Kenzo, while Sheebah Karungi, Pallaso, and Juliana Kanyomozi are the first, second, and third vice-presidents respectively.

Others on the committee include Bebe Cool (finance), Daddy Andre (research & development), Phina Masanyalaze (PR & communications), Moses Matovu (special interest groups), Silver Kyagulanyi (compliance & regulation), Nina Roz (disciplinary), Hanson Baliruno (chief whip), Pastor Wilson Bugembe/Levixone (gospel) and Fred Ssebata (Kadongo Kamu).

The election and inauguration of the Uganda National Musicians Federation was witnessed by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who pledged to support it.

According to UNMF president Eddy Kenzo, the federation aims to unite musicians and promote their interests in Uganda by bringing together all associations in the industry under one umbrella.