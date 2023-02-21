Wednesday, February 22, 2023
John Blaq, team involved in accident

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer John Blaq has survived an accident.

John Blaq, who was on his way to Serere district, revealed that he didn’t sustain many injuries despite crashing his car.

“God has just granted me and my team another day to see the sun. Gravity Omutujju came and rescued us because he was also going to the north eastern side of Uganda,” he said in a social media post he published on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

John Blaq, however, did not give details about the accident.

This is not the first time an artiste has gotten an accident while travelling upcountry for a show.

In September 2022, singer Ronald Alimpa of Lusuku Lwa Seminti hit song got involved in a nasty car accident that almost took his life, leaving both his legs shattered.

Alimpa was in the car with Layira singer Lady Grace, who passed on.

It is said they were driving from a performance on Semuto Road when the accident occurred.

In November 2022, dancehall singer Coco Finger real name Moses Okori and his crew also survived a deadly car accident.

Coco Finger was travelling to Kampala after a performance in Adjumani.

Along the Kampala–Gulu Highway, the car in which the singer and his crew members were travelling flipped, before crashing in the roadside foliage.

