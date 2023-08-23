John Blaq names artistes he can battle as a group

By Ahmad Muto

Singer John Blaq’s star might not be as bright as it was two or three years ago, but he feels there is enough oomph in him and material to floor a few local artistes if they dared him on the microphone.

He named artistes that vary in level of seniority and stated that he wouldn’t mind even if there were bundled together for him to humble them as a group. However, the Ebyalagirwa singer also said he wouldn’t dare battling some others because in his books, they are above his talent cap and star power.

“From King Saha, Eddy Kenzo to Bebe Cool, that whole generation is not for me. But the likes of Pallaso, Fik Fameica, Alien Skin, Spice Diana, I can mix all of them. In fact even if they all came on the stage at once, I can juggle all of them, he told Bukedde TV on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.