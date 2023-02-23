Joe Malaika: From Kabalagala to Boston catwalk

By Dickson Ndugwa

Joe Malaika, born and bred in the red light district that Kabalagala is, is making moves in far-away Boston. And for that, he was recently voted as the Best Fashion Designer in Boston in 2022.

Malaika has lived in the US for long and the only job he knows is designing clothes of different fabrics. For him, it is not a side gig. He was inspired when he designed a dress for a woman to get her attention.

Joe Malaika poses with one of the models of his outfits. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

He got Kenzo-like attention when she posted the dress on social media and it got a lot of views and comments. To her, he remained just a guy who can design a dress, for he did not win her heart.

Joe Malaika poses with a model. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

It was out of rejection, with tail curled between legs, that he decided to design many more dresses, even if it meant that he would just look at them hanging in his closet. In a matter of a short time, he started winning awards in US and Europe. He also featured in several magazine, ending up on the cover the Dream Rose magazine

Models under the Joe Malaika design label. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Malaika, under Joe Malaika design label, has represented Uganda fashion in USA and around the globe well. I

n 2022, he won the Best Fashion Designer award. In 2019, he was nominated as most stylish Bostonian and in 2018 was nominated as the Best Male Designer in the diaspora (Sweden). 2015 saw him being crowned as the Boston Fashion Award winner, Best Male Designer in the Arab fashion Week (Dubai) and when it came to Paris Fashion Week, it was just fantastic.

Malaika has been to many international fashion runways and his signature black sequin cannot be missed. His regret is his inability to design a gomesi. He makes it by giving his designs Ugandan names like Ssemuju and Katende.

Some of Joe Malaika’s designs on display by a model

He is the founder of the Excessive Fashion show, whose proceeds go towards helping communities affected by cancer. It has had nine editions. He plans to organize his first fashion in Uganda later in the year.

